Walk-in booster jabs today in Harrogate at Pop-up Covid Vaccination Centre
Children as young as 12 years old can get a booster jab today at Harrogate's Covid walk-in vaccination centre.
Today, Thursday's Pop-up Covid Vaccination Clinic is being held at Wesley Chapel on Oxford Street in Harrogate until 4pm.
First, second and booster doses for eligible people aged 12 and over. No appointment necessary and friendly advice given.
Please note, it must be at least three months since you had your second vaccine dose and you must have been free of Covid symptoms for 28 days (or 12 weeks for under 18s).
The latest local figures as regards vaccinations are as follows
People vaccinated in Central Harrogate as of Tuesday, January 25:
1st dose
76.6%
2nd dose
71.6%
3rd dose or boosters
57.3%
The national figures as regards vaccinations in the UK as of Wednesday, January 26 were:
First dose total
52,265,883 people
Second dose total
48,252,782 people
Booster or third dose total
37,048,033 people