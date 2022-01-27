Walk-in booster jabs today in Harrogate at Pop-up Covid Vaccination Centre

Walk-in booster jabs are available today in Harrogate at a Pop-up Covid Vaccination Centre.

Today, Thursday's Pop-up Covid Vaccination Clinic is being held at Wesley Chapel on Oxford Street in Harrogate until 4pm.

First, second and booster doses for eligible people aged 12 and over. No appointment necessary and friendly advice given.

Please note, it must be at least three months since you had your second vaccine dose and you must have been free of Covid symptoms for 28 days (or 12 weeks for under 18s).

The latest local figures as regards vaccinations are as follows

People vaccinated in Central Harrogate as of Tuesday, January 25:

1st dose

76.6%

2nd dose

71.6%

3rd dose or boosters

57.3%

The national figures as regards vaccinations in the UK as of Wednesday, January 26 were:

First dose total

52,265,883 people

Second dose total

48,252,782 people

Booster or third dose total