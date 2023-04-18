Nurses' strikes at Harrogate hospital over May Bank Holiday weekend to impact intensive care and cancer wards

The strike will take place from 8pm on Sunday, April 30 till 8pm on Tuesday May, 2.

Unlike the two previous Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strikes at the hospital on Lancaster Park Road this year, it will involve nurses working in emergency departments, intensive care, cancer and other wards.

It’s taking place because members of the union rejected the government’s latest pay offer of a 5 per cent rise plus a lump sum of at least £1,655.

Nurses' strikes at Harrogate hospital over the May Bank Holiday weekend are to impact intensive care and cancer wards

Nurses on picket lines have said low pay is forcing nurses to leave the profession which is risking patient safety.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has been impacted by a series of national strikes over the last few months.

Last week, junior doctors took part in an unprecedented four days of industrial action over pay and there have been previous strikes by nurses and ambulance workers.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen wrote to health secretary Steve Barclay on Friday calling on him to make an improved offer to nurses “as soon as possible” in order to avert the strike.

Ms Cullen wrote: “What has been offered to date is simply not enough.

"The government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it.

“Since our talks in February, we have seen the pressures on the NHS continue to increase.

"The crisis in our health and care services cannot be addressed without significant action that addresses urgent recruitment and retention issues and nursing pay to bring this dispute to a close urgently.”

A Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said the trust is developing “comprehensive plans” to “keep disruption to a minimum” at Harrogate hospital and they said emergency services will continue to operate as normal.

The spokesperson said: “During strike action, urgent and emergency treatment will be our priority.

"We will be working with our nursing staff to deliver safe services, while facilitating and respecting the right of those staff who wish to take legal industrial action.

“Patients should continue to attend appointments as planned unless contacted to reschedule.

"We will be re-arranging any postponed appointments as a priority.

"We appreciate this situation is frustrating for patients affected and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Nobody should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes, and key services will continue to operate.

“For people who require medical assistance and are considering visiting our Emergency Department, unless it’s a life-threatening or a severe illness or injury, we would ask that they contact NHS 111 first either by calling or going online https://111.nhs.uk/

"The NHS will help them right away and if they need urgent care, the NHS can book them in to be seen quickly and safely.

“People with life-threatening or severe illnesses or injuries should continue to dial 999 and anyone who arrives at A&E without calling NHS 111 will still receive medical care, with those needing emergency treatment prioritised.