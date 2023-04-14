Plans approved to convert Harrogate town centre building into eight apartments

Parliament House on Montpellier Street is currently home to the Harrogate Wines shop and a vacant gym and is spread across three floors.

North Yorkshire Council approved an application to convert the building last week.

Developer ATC Properties Ltd says the properties will be aimed specifically at young professionals and key workers who are looking to get onto the property ladder.

Plans have been approved to convert a building in Harrogate’s Montpellier Quarter into 8 apartments and two retail units.

Each flat will have an ensuite double bedroom with an open plan kitchen, dining and living area.

Documents attached to the application says the building is an “intrusive utilitarian building” that is at odds with one of Harrogate’s most architectually-appealing areas.

It says the conversion provides an opportunity to “significantly refurbish a prominent building of poor architectural quality and detailing.”

A third floor extension was removed following concerns from Harrogate Civic Society, which objected to the plans.

The conservation group said the remodelling of the building “does not reflect the local historic style of the conservation area.”

Other prominent town centre buildings, including the former post office on Cambridge Street, have seen applications to convert them into flats approved in recent months.

However, in the civic society’s objection letter, the group raised concerns about the trend.

It said: “In principle we are keen to see sustainable town centre living but are always concerned that local commercial uses will not make for a low standard of residential amenity.”

Concerns were also raised by local residents and business owners about parking.

However, the council wrote in its decision report that the site is in an accessible location in the town centre, close to local shops, facilities and public transport connections, and secure cycle storage would be provided within the building.

