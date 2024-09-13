Health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their children 💉

A child has died from a measles-related death in the UK.

Since January there have been nearly 2,500 cases of measles reported.

In the last four weeks UKHSA have recorded 84 cases of measles.

Parents are being urged to ensure their child is up to date on their MMR vaccination.

The unnamed child, who was known to have other medical conditions, passed away during the first quarter of 2024, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

Cases of measles have been soaring across England with health officials urging parents to vaccinate their children. UKHSA have recorded that almost 2,500 people have been infected since January 2024.

The majority of the 2,465 cases have been in London (48%), with the West Midlands being the second most impacted region accounting for 22% and the East Midlands third at 7%. Children aged 10-years-old and under have been the most affected, accounting for 61% of the cases.

A child is given their MMR vaccination. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In the last four weeks, since August 12, there have 83 confirmed cases, with London again scoring the highest accounting for 73% of infections, with the South East second at 13% and East of England third at 5%.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said: “Measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine, but many thousands of children around the country are still not vaccinated and may be at risk of serious illness or life-long complications. No parent wants this for their child. Don’t put it off, please act today so we can ensure that all children are given the best protection.”

Dr Saliba continued: “With measles continuing to circulate in England and sadly one death in a young person, ensuring timely vaccination has never been more important. The MMR jab offers the best protection against measles and importantly vaccination is also about not spreading the disease to others who may be more vulnerable.”

Adding: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have so tragically lost their child.”

Is there a measles outbreak in the UK?

Health officials issued a warning about the potential for a surge in measles cases as children return to the classroom on August 29, explaining that uptake of the measles MMR vaccine is still too low in many areas across England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England are urging parents and carers to ensure their children catch up on any missed vaccinations for serious diseases including measles, whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio.

Since autumn 2023, there have been a number of major measles outbreaks the the West Midlands, North West and London, resulting in the highest number of measles cases in England since 2012.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles often begins as cold-like symptoms including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and a cough. Small white spots may also appear inside the cheeks and back of lips, according to the NHS.

The measles rash usually appears a few days after developing the cold-like symptoms, brown or red in appearance, it starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

The spots of the measles rash are sometimes raised and join together to form blotchy patches. | NHS

How to get the MMR vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all babies and young children as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is delivered in two doses, the first when the child is one-year-old and the second when the child is three years and four months old.

The NHS state that babies between six and 12 months can have an extra does of the MMR vaccine before this if:

they're travelling abroad to an area with a lot of measles

they've been close to someone with measles

there's an outbreak of measles

For older children or adults who may have missed getting an MMR vaccination, it’s recommended that you contact your GP to discuss getting vaccinated, the MMR jab is also available in some pharmacies for a fee.

You can find out more about what measles is, symptoms of measles, how to spot a measles rash and access the MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.