Hospital trusts across Harrogate and West Yorkshire warn A&E departments are extremely busy - with waits of up to 12 hours

In some cases, patients may be waiting for up to 12 hours, whilst the treatment of those with life-threatening illness or injury is prioritised.

The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT), which is the official name of the six hospital trusts working together in Harrogate and West Yorkshire, is urging patients to only attend their local A&E in genuine, life-threatening situations.

The advice comes as the WYAAT hospital trusts publish their most recent A&E attendance figures, showing a 14.2% increase in attendances compared with the same week in 2021.

Dr Andrew Lockey, Consultant Physician in Emergency Medicine with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s really important that people only come to an Accident and Emergency Department if they really need to.

"Our hospitals are extremely busy, and people are having to wait a long time to be seen.

“Over the past two weeks we’ve faced huge challenges with the sharp uplift in the number of people attending Accident and Emergency.

"This places additional pressure on our teams who are responsible for treating patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.