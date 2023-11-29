Harrogate's multi-million pound leisure centres used by thousands of people may be brought 'in house' by new council

The Harrogate district’s portfolio of multi-million pound leisure centres may be set for a new shake-up as the North Yorkshire Council attempts to deliver a new joined-up approach for sporting facilities across the county.

Just two years since Brimhams Active was launched by Harrogate Borough Council to take control of leisure centres and swimming pools in the Harrogate district, change is on the agenda again.

Next Monday, December 4, will see members of North Yorkshire Council’s transition overview and scrutiny committee asked to support the consolidation of all the council-owned leisure services into a single in-house model over the next four years as part of a “Strategic Leisure Review”.

The aim, which follows the abolition of the county’s district councils in April to enable the launch of a bigger, more powerful North Yorkshire Council as part of regional devolution, is to transform leisure centres into sport and active well-being hubs to make it easier for everyone to be active.

Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre reopened in September 2023 following a £13.5 million refurbishment. (Picture contributed)

A report on the council’s strategic leisure review, which will be discussed at next week’s council meeting, also prioritises looking at the condition of each site, its future role and sustainability as part of the possible new delivery model.

North Yorkshire Council has said it was "not making decisions on the future of individual sports and leisure venues" after it launched a survey to develop a new vision for facilities in the county with the help of clubs, organisations and community networks.

Executive member for culture, leisure and housing, Coun Simon Myers, said: “We’re one of the largest council leisure providers in the country.

“We think the review presents opportunities for us to work together to make it easier for people to move more and get active as part of their daily life.

Building work has delayed the opening of the new £17.6 million Leisure and Wellness Centre in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

“But we are not making decisions on the future of individual sports and leisure venues at this stage."

The review is just the latest upheaval in an era of change for the Harrogate district’s leisure centres and swimming pools.

It was only in December 2022 that North Yorkshire Council announced its intention that Brimhams Active should take over Selby’s leisure services, which include Selby Leisure Centre, Tadcaster Leisure Centre and Summit Indoor Activity by September 2024.

Brimhams Active was originally launched by Harrogate Borough Council in August 2021 when it took over control of leisure centres and swimming pools in Harrogate, Starbeck, Ripon, Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge.

A £3.5 million scheme to stabilise the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon was halted in October 2023 when investigators discover multiple cracks at the site of up to 10mm long. (Picture contributed)

Recent months have seen previous multi-million pound investments in the Harrogate district facilities come to fruition, though not always without problems and setbacks.

September 2023: The Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre reopens following a £13.5 million refurbishment.

October 2023: A £3.5 million scheme to stabilise the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon, which opened in March 2022 at a cost of £18m, is halted when investigators discover multiple cracks at the site of up to 10mm long.

October 2023: Building work delays the opening of the new £17.6 million Leisure and Wellness Centre in Knaresborough.

The new facility is now set to open on December 11.

Feedback from next week’s meeting will be used to shape the final recommendations taken by the council’s executive in January, 2024.