Harrogate YouTube star to tackle world's longest marathon in the desert

A Harrogate man who became a YouTube sensation thanks to a unique video clip of his life which attracted nearly seven million views is making the news again.

Cory McLeod found himself on national TV and in the national press five years ago after a timelapse video covering his entire life to date went viral.

Looking for more sponsors - Harrogate's Cory McLeod, pictured on a sand dune during current training for one of the world's toughest races. His aim is to raise funds for Mind charity.

Called 21 Years, the mindblowing film made by his father Ian started with a picture of a baby scan before Cory was even born, included one photo taken of Cory on every single day of his life and ended with a video of Cory blowing out the candles of his 21st birthday cake.

Now the former student and catering manager is producing a different sort of video diary - of his current preparations for taking part in the world's longest desert ultra marathon next month.

The 300km race, rated one of the world's most gruelling races, will takes place from December 9-13.

It will be the former Leeds Metropolitan University student's first-ever run!

Cory, who goes by the nickname Clod when blogging, said: "This will be my first ever race. I have never even entered a 5k run or a fun run.

"I first travelled when I was three-months-old around with my parents in South America.

"As far as I'm aware I will be the only rookie/non professional in the race."

The 300km Dubai Desert Ultra Marathon will take place next month and is expected to be a widely covered event.

TV channel CNN even made a documentary about the inaugural race last year.

The aim is to raise funds for Mind, the mental health charity which works across our communities to support positive mental health and wellbeing.

That and the challenge of completing this epic run in sweltering heat.

Cory said: "The race is across endless sand dunes over five days, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees.

"I am aware of the absurdity of it, but I want to see what's possible."

The target is to raise £3000 for Mind and Cory is hoping to add more sponsors to his list.

So far Cory is being supported by The Empress on the Stray bar in Harrogate, Brown and Blond brownies, Heise Deluxe clothing and Six One Nine clothing.

He is also being supported by Red Bull who have been providing hime with products and will be sharing the story of this year's race on all their channels.

Cory said: "I'm taking part in it simply because I want to challenge myself for a great charity.

"My target of raising £10 for every kilometre may be ambitious but it is a very important charity that deserves everyone's support."

Anyone wishing to follow Cory's progress in training in the desert can view his docu-series on Youtube at www.youtube.com/clodblog

The address of his blog is www.clodblog.net

To donate to Cory's fundraising for Mind, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cory-runs-ultra

