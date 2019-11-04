Harrogate Council owed thousands among Crescent Gardens firm's nearly £11m debts

Harrogate Borough Council is among those owed thousands of pounds after the collapse of Harrogate property developer Adam Thorpe's failed £75 million dream to convert Crescent Gardens into luxury apartments.

As part of a statement of affairs submitted to Companies House by ATP (Crescent Gardens) Limited, the company behind the lavish scheme to redevelop the former Harrogate Borough Council headquarters, the council is among 17 entries for creditors totalling close to a whopping £11 million.



Signed by Mr Adam Thorpe on October 7, 2019, a voluntary liquidator was appointed for the company last Tuesday, October 29.



The Liquidator's Statement of Affairs released last week shows ATP (Crescent Gardens) Limited owes Harrogate Borough Council more than £20,000 and Squire and Partners, the architects employed to develop the Crescent Garden plans, more than £70,000.

The statement filed at Companies House contains the following information:



Estimated total assets: £150,000.

Estimated total/deficiency/surplus as regards creditors: £10, 618, 741.14.



The notable creditors include Harrogate Borough Council: £24,394.52.

Barclays Bank: £26,572.92.



But the biggest creditors are:

Longbay Consulting: £10,220,000.00.

HMRC: £265,801.00.

Squire & Partner of London: £72,000.00.



Owed most money by ATP (Crescent Gardens) Limited is Longbay Consulting Limited based based at Stainley Hall Farmhouse, South Stainley.



Another local firm listed as a creditor is a ELG Planning (owed £10, 800) - a Darlington-based planning consultants with an office in Harrogate.

ATP (Crescent Gardens) Limited: Who run it?



There were four officers but there have been three resignations:

The active director is listed as Adam James Robert Thorpe.

The shareholders include the Adam Thorpe Property Group PLC based at 3 Greengate, Cardale Park, Harrogate.

What next for Crescent Gardens?

Harrogate Borough Council, which is now remarketing the property for a potential new commercial buyer, rejects all Mr Thorpe’s claims and says it will keep on pursuing his company for the rental debt for the time he was based in rooms in the empty Crescent Gardens building.



Harrogate Borough Council has re-marketed site and said recently there has been "strong interest."

