Harrogate Neighbours teams up with local care experts to host 'Care Fest'

The first ever 'Care Fest', which will be held at The Cuttings on Wednesday, August 3 from 3pm till 4.30pm and 5pm till 6.30pm is open to the public and has been organised by the care team at Harrogate Neighbours in response to feedback from people caring for loved ones not being able to access the right information and support when needed.

The event will welcome a host of local experts who will provide information and guidance on all aspects of the journey into care, from before, during and sadly after a bereavement.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “As a community care provider we feel it is our responsibility to support people in need of help and advice.

Harrogate Neighbours are teaming up with local care advisors and experts to help those seeking guidance on health and social care

"The journey into older persons care can be an extremely confusing matter to navigate, so we wanted to create a safe space where people can come and find out more about what different services are available to them throughout the process."

Harrogate Neighbours will be joined by Powell Eddison, providing information on Estate and Wills, Sandringham Financial Partnership, Full Circle Funerals and Just ‘B’ Bereavement, a local helpline offering wellbeing and bereavement support.

The experts will be on hand to offer advice on all areas, such as arranging finances, wills, LPA’s funeral planning, supporting wellbeing and other complex matters to provide that much-needed support at a difficult and uncertain time.

Sue added: “We are extremely grateful to the local experts who are giving up their time to offer free, no obligation advice.

"We look forward to welcoming anyone who feels unsure about how to manage this process for themselves or a loved one whether it be now, or in the future. “

The team at Harrogate Neighbours will also provide information to guests on how the organisation works and the many different services available to them and their loved ones, from care in people’s own homes to the award-winning meals on wheels service.

To book a free place from 3pm till 4.30pm