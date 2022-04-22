Harrogate hospital launches new face to face GP service for patients

The service starts next Monday, April 25th, with appointments available now for advance booking.

Dr Jason Jones will be pleased to see patients and will offer a personal and confidential service at a convenient time for patients.

Harrogate boost - The Duchy Hospital’s GP Dr Jason Jones, left, with executive director Rick Sanders.

Dr Jones said: “I'm very happy and excited to be joining the team at The Duchy and providing some Primary Care services.

“Being based within the hospital will also give me access to all the hospital's facilities, services and consultant colleagues.

"This should improve the patient journey if any secondary care referrals are needed.”

The Duchy’s executive director Rick Sanders added: “The private GP service is a great addition for our patients at The Duchy.

"This new service will allow patients to see a GP face to face with easy access to any diagnostic tests, scans or onward referrals that may be required.”

Appointments can be booked by calling 01423 567 136 and selecting option 4.

Factfile: Duchy Hospital, Harrogate

The Duchy Hospital is part of the Circle Healthcare Group hospital network.

It provides a range of inpatient, outpatient and day-case specialties, including orthopaedic, spinal, general medicine, urology, ear nose and throat, Cosmetic, Vascular surgery and neurology. Diagnostic and specialist equipment on site includes ultrasound and x-ray together with mobile MRI.

Also provided are Health Assessments and a private GP service.

Led by executive director Rick Sanders, the hospital in Queen's Road, Harrogate, provides services for NHS patients, for insured patients and for patients who choose to pay for their own care.