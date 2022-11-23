Harrogate District Hospital issues reminder to visitors to wear face masks on wards

A growing number of visitors to the Trust’s hospitals are refusing to follow hospital guidance by not wearing face masks in areas where they are required, or are removing their mask once they have gained access to a ward.

The Trust is also seeing an increase in visitors who become verbally aggressive towards staff when they are asked to wear a face mask or replace one after removing it.

Covid-19 remains a significant threat to people’s health – particularly the vulnerable or unvaccinated patients, and as winter approaches the Trust is now also seeing an increase in the number of people being admitted with respiratory infections such as flu, which can cause very significant illness to vulnerable patients.

Harrogate District Hospital has issued a reminder to visitors to ensure that they continue to wear face masks on wards

To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses, and to protect both patients and staff, visitors to inpatient wards and clinical areas are being reminded that they will not be allowed access to a ward unless they are wearing a face covering or are exempt due to medical reasons.

Dr Jacqueline Andrews, Medical Director at HDFT said: “We may no longer be at the height of the pandemic, but Covid-19 continues to be a threat for the people in our care and we must do all we can to protect them and the staff who look after them.

“Should a patient contract Covid-19 from a visitor, it can lead to a prolonged stay at the hospital due to the need for them isolate.

"This can impact on bed availability for people needing other forms of treatment.

“Wearing a face mask is simple to do and can make a real difference. If you are asked to wear a mask, please remember it is for the protection of the loved one you are visiting.

"We are merely asking visitors to follow mask wearing guidance in certain areas of our hospital and we will not tolerate aggressive or abusive behaviour towards our staff at HDFT.

“I would also encourage anyone who is eligible to get a Covid-19 booster and a flu vaccination to do so to protect themselves and their loved ones.”