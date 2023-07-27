Harrogate community group praised by North Yorkshire Council as an example for the county's health push

The council says as many as 100,000 volunteers are playing a vital role in supporting grassroots sport in North Yorkshire and promoting a more active lifestyle.

But, as well as the network of sports clubs in the county regarded as being an important resource to help North Yorkshire’s residents adopt healthier lifestyles and bring communities together to tackle social isolation, the council is highlighting the work of Community Fit.

The Harrogate-based voluntary group was first launched 12 months ago and sees people spend one evening a week running, cycling or walking up to three miles to visit a local charity or community group to do some practical work for them.

Helping people adopt healthier lifestyles and bringing communities together - Members of the Harrogate-based Community Fit including one of its founders, James Tilburn, centre. (Picture North Yorkshire Council)

One of the founders of the Harrogate group, James Tilburn, 45, said: "The group takes suggestions from local groups and charities which need help before deciding where to set off for that week’s good deed.

“A lot of what we do is outside, so we recently dug out a pond next to a church, for example.

“We have are volunteers from different backgrounds, fitness levels and age groups.

"We are very inclusive when it comes to accessibility and that is taken into account when we are picking what task each volunteer does.”

Mr Tilburn, who works for North Yorkshire Council in the strategic resources team, said the group had grown from a group of four or five regulars to almost 50 people, doing everything from moving furniture, painting, tree planting and litter picking.

Mr Tilburn added: “We want to do more to help Harrogate’s elderly population, so that is definitely what we are looking at next.”

New research by the Sport and Recreation Alliance showed that physical inactivity is the fourth largest cause of disease and disability in the UK.

