Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 501,629 cases in the week ending March 31, a 17% drop from the week before.

The wave, linked to the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2, is now subsiding in all regions of the UK, the data shows.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland saw the biggest fall, with case numbers dropping by more than a third (36%) week-on-week.

Scotland still had the highest overall case rate in the week to March 31, with 1,071 cases per 100,000 residents - but this was a 24% fall from the week before.

The second highest rate was in South West England, with 980 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 322 cases per 100,000 residents - although in Wales, lateral flow test results are not counted in the case numbers.

The BA.2 wave has seen case rates hit the second highest level in the pandemic so far, after the Omicron wave of the past winter.

The high infection rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and workplaces.

Across the country, hospitalisations remain at high levels, although they are lower than the numbers seen during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

BA.2 was given the nickname ‘Stealth Omicron’ because it was more difficult to tell it apart from the Delta variant.

Experts believe the increased contagiousness of the sub-variant is a key reason for the current wave, alongside the waning effectiveness of boosters and the lifting of many restrictions.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 31.

The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Killinghall and Hampsthwaite This neighbourhood had 1243.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 15.1% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Knaresborough North This neighbourhood had 1150.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ripon North and West This neighbourhood had 1073.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 3.1% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Knaresborough South and Follifoot This neighbourhood had 978.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 9.6% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales