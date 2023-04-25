Blood testing service to move from Harrogate to Knaresborough following closure of Sainsbury’s pharmacy

Over the last nine years, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has operated the service from the pharmacy within Sainsbury’s supermarket in Harrogate, in addition to Harrogate District Hospital.

This has provided more flexibility for people who have been sent for a blood test by their GP or consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the upcoming closure of the pharmacy within the supermarket, the service will be relocating to the Chain Lane Community Hub in Knaresborough from Tuesday, May 2, where it will be open weekly from Monday to Friday (7.30am-11am).

A blood testing service is to move from Harrogate to Knaresborough following the closure of Sainsbury’s pharmacy

Visitors will not need to book an appointment, however they will need to bring with them an ICE Request Form from their GP or consultant for the test to be undertaken.

The community based service has proven to be a massive success with nearly 10,000 patients choosing to have the test done at the supermarket in the last year, which has helped reduce the number of patients needing to visit Harrogate District Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to upcoming building work at the hospital, the waiting area in the phlebotomy department will be temporarily reduced in size.

People who would have previously gone to Sainsbury’s for their blood test are being encouraged to visit the Chain Lane Community Hub if it is convenient to do so, to reduce the chances of overcrowding or longer waiting times at the hospital.

Emma Jocelyn, Phlebotomy Manager at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that being able to have a blood test at a community location is extremely popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were keen to continue this service in the future and we are delighted to have found the ideal venue at the Chain Lane Community Hub which offers ample free parking, is well served by public transport, is fully accessible and has convenient shopping nearby.

“The Chain Lane Community Hub location will be more convenient for some people, and we know that for others, the chance of being seen more quickly than at our hospital due to the shorter queues will appeal.

“We look forward to welcoming those people who need our help to our fantastic new location.”

Sue Vasey, from the Chain Lane Community Hub, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the Phlebotomy Team to the Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be great for the people of Knaresborough and surrounding areas and we look forward to supporting this important new service to the town.”