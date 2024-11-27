Work begins on new £2 million secondary school and sixth-form in Harrogate for pupils with autism

A major renovation programme and expansion is under way at a school in Harrogate to provide extra spaces for children and young people with autism amid soaring demand for specialist education.

Builders are on site delivering a £2 million capital scheme to provide a special secondary school and sixth-form at the former Woodfield Community Primary School.

Works are expected to complete in time for September 2025.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive gave the go-ahead in August 2023 to upgrade the site enabling it to cater for up to 80 pupils with autism aged between 11 and 19 amid the growing demand for specialist education in the county.

Under the plans, the work involves remodelling and refurbishment of the existing building creating modern classrooms boasting state-of-the-art facilities.

Pupils will also be able to enjoy a brand-new sensory room and breakout rooms and dedicated outdoor learning spaces.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Supporting families and children with special educational needs and giving them the opportunity to achieve their full potential in a fit-for-purpose, safe and inspiring learning environment close to their homes remains a huge priority for us as a council.

“Work to revamp the former school building and create this vital facility is progressing well and it will help to meet a rising demand for special school places in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and the surrounding area.”

Since 2016, the number of children and young people with identified special education needs and disabilities and an education, health and care plan (EHCP) has increased by more than 110 per cent in North Yorkshire.

As this trend continues, it is estimated that an additional capacity of 350 special education needs and disabilities school places will be developed over the next three to five years.

Councillor Paul Haslam, who represents the Bilton and Nidd Gorge division, said: “This specialist school is essential for Harrogate and will ensure children and young people receive first-class education reflecting their complex needs without having to travel long distances.

“It is great to see new life being breathed into the former much-loved closed school, which will once again be full of aspirations, activity, playground laughter and lots of learning.”

The school will cater for an age range of 11 to 19 and will offer support for children and young people with needs relating to autism, communication and interaction.

The council’s assistant director for inclusion, Amanda Newbold, said: “Currently there are 432 children with the primary need of autism accessing existing North Yorkshire special schools and we are committed to providing further support.

“The new specialist school would provide children and families with a more local offer of provision that is currently unavailable without significant travel.”