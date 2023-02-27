This is what Harrogate schools are planning ahead of strike action taking place tomorrow

Teachers in schools across the district will strike on Tuesday (February 28), meaning that schools will either close for the day or see classrooms disrupted if they decide to remain open.

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the largest teaching union in the country, is behind the industrial action that will affect schools in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Education have issued guidance to schools around handling strike action and have asked that, in the event of strike action, schools should prioritise students taking public examinations and vulnerable children.

Schools across Harrogate are facing disruption on Tuesday as teachers go on strike again over pay

We take a look at what Harrogate schools are planning for their pupils ahead of industrial action taking place tomorrow:

St John Fisher Catholic High School, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 7 – attend school as normal

Year 8 – work from home using the online resources provided

Year 9 – attend school as normal

Year 10 – work from home using the online resources provided

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 11 – work from home using the online resources provided

Year 12 – not obliged to attend, however the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility

Year 13 – attend school as normal

Students in any year group with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) have the opportunity to attend the site should they wish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Aidan’s Church of England High School, Harrogate

Year 7 – attend school as normal

Year 8 – work from home using the online resources provided

Year 9 – attend school as normal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 10 – work from home using the online resources provided

Year 11 – work from home using the online resources provided

Year 12 – not obliged to attend, however the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility

Year 13 – attend school as normal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students in any year group with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) have the opportunity to attend the site should they wish

Harrogate Grammar School

Year 10 – attend school as normal

Year 11 – attend school as normal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 13 – attend school as normal

Years 7-9 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day and additional resources will be shared with students in the time when a lesson does not take place due to strike action

Year 12 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day, supplemented by independent study at home

Rossett School, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 7 – all students should attend school as normal

Year 8 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home

Year 9 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home

Year 10 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 11 – all students should attend school as normal

Year 12 – all students should attend school as normal

Year 13 – all students should attend school as normal

The parents of children who are identified as vulnerable will be contacted directly by Learning Support Officers to confirm their attendance in school

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate High School

In a letter sent home to parents, Head of the Academy Mr S Gill, said: “You will be aware of the future planned teacher strikes taking place over the coming weeks, with the next strike action taking place on Tuesday, February 28.

"This is likely to cause considerable disruption to the school, however as with the last strike, staff are not obliged to notify the school of their intention to strike and therefore any contingency we put in place may well change as the situation progresses.

"Therefore, uncertainty over who will be striking, and the effect to teachers with children in other schools, means that further shortages may arise on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will do all that we can to maintain as ‘normal’ a curriculum as we can, but regretfully, if this is not possible, due to safeguarding reasons I may have to close some year groups or send some students home on the day itself or close the school entirely.

"In whichever case presents itself, I will ensure we communicate any changes to you as quickly as possible.”