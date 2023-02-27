This is what Harrogate schools are planning ahead of strike action taking place tomorrow
Schools across the Harrogate district are facing further disruption this week as teachers are set to go on strike again over pay.
Teachers in schools across the district will strike on Tuesday (February 28), meaning that schools will either close for the day or see classrooms disrupted if they decide to remain open.
The National Education Union (NEU), which is the largest teaching union in the country, is behind the industrial action that will affect schools in England and Wales.
The Department of Education have issued guidance to schools around handling strike action and have asked that, in the event of strike action, schools should prioritise students taking public examinations and vulnerable children.
We take a look at what Harrogate schools are planning for their pupils ahead of industrial action taking place tomorrow:
St John Fisher Catholic High School, Harrogate
Year 7 – attend school as normal
Year 8 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 9 – attend school as normal
Year 10 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 11 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 12 – not obliged to attend, however the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility
Year 13 – attend school as normal
Students in any year group with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) have the opportunity to attend the site should they wish
St Aidan’s Church of England High School, Harrogate
Year 7 – attend school as normal
Year 8 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 9 – attend school as normal
Year 10 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 11 – work from home using the online resources provided
Year 12 – not obliged to attend, however the school will ensure that a supervised study area is made available to them should they notify the school that they intend to come on site and make use of that facility
Year 13 – attend school as normal
Students in any year group with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) have the opportunity to attend the site should they wish
Harrogate Grammar School
Year 10 – attend school as normal
Year 11 – attend school as normal
Year 13 – attend school as normal
Years 7-9 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day and additional resources will be shared with students in the time when a lesson does not take place due to strike action
Year 12 – lessons will take place remotely via Teams, where the teacher is not striking, within the structure of the normal school day, supplemented by independent study at home
Rossett School, Harrogate
Year 7 – all students should attend school as normal
Year 8 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home
Year 9 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home
Year 10 – students will not be in school – the Senior Leadership Team will create a series of lessons that can be accessed from home
Year 11 – all students should attend school as normal
Year 12 – all students should attend school as normal
Year 13 – all students should attend school as normal
The parents of children who are identified as vulnerable will be contacted directly by Learning Support Officers to confirm their attendance in school
Harrogate High School
In a letter sent home to parents, Head of the Academy Mr S Gill, said: “You will be aware of the future planned teacher strikes taking place over the coming weeks, with the next strike action taking place on Tuesday, February 28.
"This is likely to cause considerable disruption to the school, however as with the last strike, staff are not obliged to notify the school of their intention to strike and therefore any contingency we put in place may well change as the situation progresses.
"Therefore, uncertainty over who will be striking, and the effect to teachers with children in other schools, means that further shortages may arise on the day.
“We will do all that we can to maintain as ‘normal’ a curriculum as we can, but regretfully, if this is not possible, due to safeguarding reasons I may have to close some year groups or send some students home on the day itself or close the school entirely.
"In whichever case presents itself, I will ensure we communicate any changes to you as quickly as possible.”
This article will be updated with any further details received ahead of strike action tomorrow.