The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed due to heavy snow
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the Harrogate district from 6am today (Thursday 8) till 6am tomorrow (February 9).
Here is a full-list of all the schools that are closing early today...
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School – closing at 1pm
Ashville College – closing at 2pm
Aspin Park Academy - collection from 1:30pm, but the school will remain open
Beckwithshaw Primary School – closing at 1pm
Grove Road Community Primary School – collection from 1.30pm if possible
Harrogate Grammar School - closing at 1.15pm
Harrogate High School – closing at 1pm
Hookstone Chase Primary School – closing at 1pm
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School - closing at 1pm
Killinghall Church of England Primary School – collection from 1.30pm
Meadowside Primary Academy – collection from 1.15pm
New Park Primary - collection from 1pm if preferable
Nidderdale High School - closing at 12.45pm
Oatlands Infant School – closing at 2pm
Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School - closing at 1pm
Rossett School - closing at 1.15pm
Rossett Acre Primary School – closing at 1.30pm
St Aidan's Church of England High School - closing at 1.30pm
St John Fisher Catholic High School – closing at 1.30pm
Starbeck Primary Academy – collection from 1pm if preferable
Summerbridge and Darley Primary School – pick up by 12.30pm
We will keep this list updated throughout the day
For an hour-by-hour weather forecast, click HERE