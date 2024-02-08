News you can trust since 1836
The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed due to heavy snow

A number of schools across Harrogate are closing their doors to pupils earlier than usual today due to the heavy snow that has fallen across the district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 13:58 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the Harrogate district from 6am today (Thursday 8) till 6am tomorrow (February 9).

Here is a full-list of all the schools that are closing early today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School – closing at 1pm

Ashville College – closing at 2pm

Aspin Park Academy - collection from 1:30pm, but the school will remain open

Beckwithshaw Primary School – closing at 1pm

Grove Road Community Primary School – collection from 1.30pm if possible

Harrogate Grammar School - closing at 1.15pm

Harrogate High School – closing at 1pm

Hookstone Chase Primary School – closing at 1pm

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School - closing at 1pm

Killinghall Church of England Primary School – collection from 1.30pm

Meadowside Primary Academy – collection from 1.15pm

New Park Primary - collection from 1pm if preferable

Nidderdale High School - closing at 12.45pm

Oatlands Infant School – closing at 2pm

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School - closing at 1pm

Rossett School - closing at 1.15pm

Rossett Acre Primary School – closing at 1.30pm

St Aidan's Church of England High School - closing at 1.30pm

St John Fisher Catholic High School – closing at 1.30pm

Starbeck Primary Academy – collection from 1pm if preferable

Summerbridge and Darley Primary School – pick up by 12.30pm

We will keep this list updated throughout the day

For an hour-by-hour weather forecast, click HERE

