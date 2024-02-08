The full list of schools across the Harrogate district that are closed due to heavy snow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the Harrogate district from 6am today (Thursday 8) till 6am tomorrow (February 9).

Here is a full-list of all the schools that are closing early today...

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School – closing at 1pm

A number of schools across Harrogate are closing their doors to pupils earlier than usual due to heavy snow

Ashville College – closing at 2pm

Aspin Park Academy - collection from 1:30pm, but the school will remain open

Beckwithshaw Primary School – closing at 1pm

Grove Road Community Primary School – collection from 1.30pm if possible

Harrogate Grammar School - closing at 1.15pm

Harrogate High School – closing at 1pm

Hookstone Chase Primary School – closing at 1pm

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School - closing at 1pm

Killinghall Church of England Primary School – collection from 1.30pm

Meadowside Primary Academy – collection from 1.15pm

New Park Primary - collection from 1pm if preferable

Nidderdale High School - closing at 12.45pm

Oatlands Infant School – closing at 2pm

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School - closing at 1pm

Rossett School - closing at 1.15pm

Rossett Acre Primary School – closing at 1.30pm

St Aidan's Church of England High School - closing at 1.30pm

St John Fisher Catholic High School – closing at 1.30pm

Starbeck Primary Academy – collection from 1pm if preferable

Summerbridge and Darley Primary School – pick up by 12.30pm

We will keep this list updated throughout the day