Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow across Harrogate district
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weather warning covers the north of England and will be in place from 6am on Thursday 8 till 6am on Friday 9 February.
There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off and suffer power cuts, including disruption to services such as mobile phone coverage.
The warning also highlights the chance of delays on the roads, with some vehicles and passengers becoming stranded, along with delays or cancellations affecting rail and air travel.
Chris Almond, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.
"1-2cm is possible at low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area.
"This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast…
6AM
Temperature – 0°
10 per cent chance of snow
7AM
Temperature – 0°
10 per cent chance of snow
8AM
Temperature – 0°
10 per cent chance of snow
9AM
Temperature – 1°
20 per cent chance of snow
10AM
Temperature – 1°
20 per cent chance of snow
11AM
Temperature – 2°
60 per cent chance of snow
MIDDAY
Temperature – 1°
70 per cent chance of snow
1PM
Temperature – 1°
80 per cent chance of snow
2PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
3PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
4PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
5PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
6PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
7PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
8PM
Temperature – 1°
60 per cent chance of snow
9PM
Temperature – 1°
60 per cent chance of snow
10PM
Temperature – 1°
60 per cent chance of snow
11PM
Temperature – 1°
80 per cent chance of snow
MIDNIGHT
Temperature – 2°
80 per cent chance of rain
3AM
Temperature – 2°
90 per cent chance of rain
6AM
Temperature – 3°
90 per cent chance of rain
9AM
Temperature – 3°
90 per cent chance of rain
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/