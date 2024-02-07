Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning covers the north of England and will be in place from 6am on Thursday 8 till 6am on Friday 9 February.

There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off and suffer power cuts, including disruption to services such as mobile phone coverage.

The warning also highlights the chance of delays on the roads, with some vehicles and passengers becoming stranded, along with delays or cancellations affecting rail and air travel.

Chris Almond, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.

"1-2cm is possible at low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area.

"This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast…

6AM

Temperature – 0°

10 per cent chance of snow

7AM

Temperature – 0°

10 per cent chance of snow

8AM

Temperature – 0°

10 per cent chance of snow

9AM

Temperature – 1°

20 per cent chance of snow

10AM

Temperature – 1°

20 per cent chance of snow

11AM

Temperature – 2°

60 per cent chance of snow

MIDDAY

Temperature – 1°

70 per cent chance of snow

1PM

Temperature – 1°

80 per cent chance of snow

2PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

3PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

4PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

5PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

6PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

7PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

8PM

Temperature – 1°

60 per cent chance of snow

9PM

Temperature – 1°

60 per cent chance of snow

10PM

Temperature – 1°

60 per cent chance of snow

11PM

Temperature – 1°

80 per cent chance of snow

MIDNIGHT

Temperature – 2°

80 per cent chance of rain

3AM

Temperature – 2°

90 per cent chance of rain

6AM

Temperature – 3°

90 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 3°

90 per cent chance of rain