Student from Queen Mary’s School near Ripon celebrates triple win at national equestrian championships
Ella Kay, 12, who competes in the 128cm class, won first place in three out of the four major 128 national titles plus the Winter and Summer 128 Gold League.
From the British National Showjumping Championship to the Horse of the Year Show, and now the London International Horse Show, her achievements have made her the most decorated rider of 2023.
As well as studying at Queen Mary’s School, between Ripon and Thirsk, Ella and her horse ‘Red Alert III’ are celebrating their most successful year to date.
Ella has won the Gold League for the second season running, and followed with another first place in the National 128cm Championship at the British Showjumping National Championships.
After an incredible October, Ella believed her achievements this year were already her crowning glory.
However, Ella’s final major competition of 2023 saw her bring home yet another first place in the Littleton Manor Equestrian 128cm Championship, at the London International Horse Show.
Ella navigated slick, tight lines with confidence and flair in the jump-off to win by 1.39 seconds.
An overjoyed Ella reflected on her incredible year. She said:”I’m speechless!
“It’s like three dreams coming true in one year.
“Red Alert III really helped me, she really wants to do it and win as well.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me.
Carole Cameron, Head at Queen Mary’s School, said: “Congratulations to Ella for her monumental year.
“The dedication and hard work that it has taken to win these national titles this year displays skills of a true Queen Mary’s pupil.
"Also riding for the Queen Mary’s Team, she is an excellent role model to the other pupils who ride on the teams and have lessons at the Equestrian Centre.
“Ella’s impressive victories mark a significant milestone in her equestrian career.
"Her talent, dedication, and the remarkable partnership with Red Alert III have truly shone on this grand stage.”