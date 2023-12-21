Student from Queen Mary’s School near Ripon celebrates triple win at national equestrian championships

A student from a school near Ripon has won multiple national equestrian competitions making her the most decorated rider of 2023, and ending a triumphant year totally “speechless”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ella Kay, 12, who competes in the 128cm class, won first place in three out of the four major 128 national titles plus the Winter and Summer 128 Gold League.

From the British National Showjumping Championship to the Horse of the Year Show, and now the London International Horse Show, her achievements have made her the most decorated rider of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as studying at Queen Mary’s School, between Ripon and Thirsk, Ella and her horse ‘Red Alert III’ are celebrating their most successful year to date.

Ella Kay celebrates her outstanding achievements.

Ella has won the Gold League for the second season running, and followed with another first place in the National 128cm Championship at the British Showjumping National Championships.

After an incredible October, Ella believed her achievements this year were already her crowning glory.

However, Ella’s final major competition of 2023 saw her bring home yet another first place in the Littleton Manor Equestrian 128cm Championship, at the London International Horse Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella navigated slick, tight lines with confidence and flair in the jump-off to win by 1.39 seconds.

Queen Mary's Pupil, Ella Kay finishes in first place at London International Horse Trials.

An overjoyed Ella reflected on her incredible year. She said:”I’m speechless!

“It’s like three dreams coming true in one year.

“Red Alert III really helped me, she really wants to do it and win as well.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me.

Carole Cameron, Head at Queen Mary’s School, said: “Congratulations to Ella for her monumental year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dedication and hard work that it has taken to win these national titles this year displays skills of a true Queen Mary’s pupil.

"Also riding for the Queen Mary’s Team, she is an excellent role model to the other pupils who ride on the teams and have lessons at the Equestrian Centre.

“Ella’s impressive victories mark a significant milestone in her equestrian career.