Ripon teaching assistant nominated for prestigious National Teaching Award

Jennifer Went, who works as a teaching assistant at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, has been nominated for the Teaching Assistant of the Year Award.

After receiving news of her shortlisting, Jennifer said: “I was so shocked when I was told.

"Honestly, I am humbled and immensely honoured, not only because I was nominated but also because I was nominated by my Outwood fellow colleagues.

Jennifer Went, who has worked at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone in Ripon for ten years, has been nominated for an award at the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards

"I honestly love being part of the Outwood Family and being able to play a part in the work they do to change the lives of the children in our schools.”

Unfortunately Jennifer was not ultimately shortlisted for the award, however those who were successful now have a nervous wait to find out whether they have been successful in achieving either a Certificate, Bronze Award, or Silver Award, which will be announced on May 26, National Thank a Teacher Day.

All Silver Award winners are then in with a chance of being named the overall Gold Winner.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

This year marks its 24th year of celebrating award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, Headteachers and lecturers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Emma Abbott, Outwood Primary Academy Greystone Principal, said: “It is disappointing that unfortunately she has not been shortlisted, but we are so proud of Jennifer and were delighted to nominate her for this award.

“Ever since Jennifer walked through the doors here at OPA Greystone, she has been both a source of inspiration and a pillar of support for both children and staff.

"It is clear to anyone who sees Jennifer working with the children, just how much she cares for them.”

Outwood Primary is no stranger to success at the Pearson National Teaching Awards, having won a Silver Award in The Award for Impact through Partnership in 2020.