Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Among the Ripon Grammar School (RGS) students who shone at the North Yorkshire Championships, three won first, second and third places, taking them to the national finals.

A further four students from the school, recently named in the top five per cent of sporting schools in the country by School Sport magazine, came in the top 15 for their age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up against 243 athletes from all over the county, director of sport Adam Milner said the RGS students showed real grit and determination:

Pictured: James, Angus, Greg and Willow.

Mr Milner said: “All their hard work in training has paid off. They achieved fantastic results and can be rightly proud.

Newly crowned North Yorkshire cross country champion 12-year-old Isabelle Forsyth's magnificent run saw her come in first in her category.

The Year 8 pupil, from Bishop Monkton, defeated Year 9 runners to take the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabelle Forsyth will join Willow Baker (2nd, senior girls) and Angus Millar (3rd, Y8/9 boys) at the English National Schools Cross Country finals at Pontefract in March, where they’ll be competing against top runners from each of the 46 counties in England.

Angus, from Pateley Bridge, who came third in the English Schools Fell Running Championships at Giggleswick, has been running since he was eight years old.

The 14-year-old was competing against 33 others in his race, he said: “It was very grey and cold and the course was quite muddy and slippery.

“I was quite pleased with my performance; having been ill during the Christmas holidays I didn't get the preparation I would have liked so wasn't expecting to come third.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who came in the top 15 were selected for the inter-county races in February, when they faced elite cross-country runners from Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria.

They are: Libby Acton, William Keens, James Pollington-Clyne, and Gregory Walsh.