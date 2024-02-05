News you can trust since 1836
What’s On guide to Harrogate area concerts, comedy, films & shows February and March 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert this weekend in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the early months of 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT
Thursday, February 8, 9pm:

Live music with the Robbie Millar Band at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

February 14: Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
    Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

    Knot Another Choir in concert fundraiser at Trinity Churchm Knaresborough for charity Asthma + Lung UK.

    Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

    Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.

    Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Sunday, February 11, 3pm:

    Live music with Invisible Sons at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, February 11, 2pm:

    Sunday Social Open Mic at The Foundary bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, February 11, 2.30pm:

    Live music with Knaresborough Silver Band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

    Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

    Wednesday 14 February, 7.30pm:

    Learn to sing with Harrogate Harmony Barbershop for charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

    Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

    Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

    The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

    The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, February 16, 7pm:

    All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

    The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday February 18, 11am:

    The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Stewart Lee – Basic Lee at Harrogate Theatre.

    Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:

    Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

    Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:

    Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, February 23, 7pm:

    Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

    Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

    The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:

    Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

    Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

    Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

    Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:

    Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, March 3, Noon:

    Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, March 3, 11am:

    Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

    Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

    Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

