What’s On guide to Harrogate area concerts, comedy, films & shows February and March 2024
Thursday, February 8, 9pm:
Live music with the Robbie Millar Band at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:
Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 10, 7pm:
Knot Another Choir in concert fundraiser at Trinity Churchm Knaresborough for charity Asthma + Lung UK.
Saturday, February 10, 7pm:
Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.
Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Sunday, February 11, 3pm:
Live music with Invisible Sons at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 11, 2pm:
Sunday Social Open Mic at The Foundary bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 11, 2.30pm:
Live music with Knaresborough Silver Band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:
Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Wednesday 14 February, 7.30pm:
Learn to sing with Harrogate Harmony Barbershop for charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:
The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, February 16, 7pm:
All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 17, 12pm:
The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday February 18, 11am:
The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Stewart Lee – Basic Lee at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:
Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:
Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:
Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 24, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:
Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:
Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:
Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:
Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, March 3, Noon:
Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, March 3, 11am:
Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.
Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:
Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.