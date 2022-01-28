Harrogate school calling on former choir members and the community to celebrate its 30 year anniversary

St Aidan's Chamber Choir, one of the school’s best loved and prestigious musical ensembles, is 30 years old this year and to mark its anniversary, they will be holding a spectacular evening concert at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday, April 2.

This great occasion will bring together all three of their current school choirs, the Symphony Orchestra and a ‘Choir of Choirs’ made up of former members.

They are pleased to say that many former members of the choir have already agreed to be there, along with Cathy Roberts, former Director of Music at St Aidan’s, who founded the choir in 1992, and Greg Beardsell, a founder member of the choir and now a well-known professional conductor and TV presenter.

Additionally, they would like to invite the wider St Aidan’s community to participate as singers or players in the Community Chorus and Orchestra for some massed items, including Haydn’s “The Heavens are Telling”.

As with its last appearance at St Aidan’s Golden Jubilee three years ago, it is open to all parents, carers, staff, students or anyone else with a St Aidan’s connection.

There will be three evening rehearsals at St Aidan’s (March 15, 21 and 29) and an afternoon rehearsal at the cathedral.