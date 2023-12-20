Ripon karate star achieves dream to represent England at JKS World Championships in Japan
Samarth Dasarathi, 18, will be heading to Japan where the event will take place in Tokyo, 2024.
When Samarth first started practising karate at five years old, it was his dream to compete for his country.
He found out recently that he’s been selected to represent the JKS England team at the prestigious competition in the home of karate this summer, following a highly competitive selection process involving a series of regional and international competitions.
The young star said he was ‘stunned’ when he first heard the news, then screamed with excitement:
He said: “I am so happy to have been selected as training with and competing against world champions has been a dream for many years.”
The teenager, who has been learning Japanese to give him further insight into the martial art, has said he is not a natural athlete.
Samarth, from Burton Leonard, said: “Win or lose, it will be a valuable experience.
“I’m in awe of the competitors I will be facing, there’s such a massive potential to learn from them, regardless of the outcome.”
To prove his dedication Samarth admitted he would have to work hard to master the skills required to achieve the black belts which have allowed him to join the ranks of the country’s elite karate competitors.
In addition to spending more than six hours a week on karate training Samarth, who hopes to study mechanical engineering at university, teaches younger students, and is a member of Ripon Grammar Schools Big Band and guitar ensemble.