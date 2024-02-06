Riders from Queen Mary’s School near Ripon qualify for Hickstead and Royal Windsor Horse Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several pupils took home first place, others qualified for Royal Windsor and Hickstead, and all pupils were placed within their categories.

Alice Clennan, Equestrian Centre Manager said: “In every class entered a Queen Mary’s pupil won first place, which is a fantastic achievement.

“The girls should be congratulated for their commitment and dedication.”

Queen Mary’s School riders creturned with a medal each after a whirlwind weekend at the NSEA County Qualifiers in Northallerton.

Ella, Peggy, Sophie and Pippa were said to have performed ‘outstandingly’, and were awarded the Royal Windsor ticket, which also qualifies them for the county championship at Hickstead.

Ella also celebrated another hat-trick of awards, winning the Hickstead county individual spot for the county champion for the 90cm and 100cm - and the Hickstead Elite ticket in the 100cm for Yorkshire.

The 80cm Eggbut team (Isabel, Lily, Pippa and Peggy) won first place in the country for the Hickstead ticket.

Isabel also took first, and best in Yorkshire for the 70cm and 80cm Hickstead individual county championship, whilst Venetia came first in the 60cm individual, and second in the 70cm individual.

Willa qualified for the Grass Roots regional championship, coming third in the 60cm, whilst the 70cm team Snaffle team (Florence, Isabel, Lily and Pippa) finished in second place.

The 70cm Pelham team (Venetia, Kat, Devina and Genevieve) finished in third place, as did the 80cm Grackle Team (Venetia, Florence, Genevieve and Sophie).