IN PICTURES: Have you seen these pets missing from their homes in Ripon and Nidderdale?

Please take a moment to look at these seven family pets still lost in the Ripon and Nidderdale area that would appreciate your help to get back home.
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT

Here is a list of family members still missing from their homes in the Nidderdale and Ripon area that would appreciate it if you could take a moments to see if you recognise them, or have any information on their whereabouts.

If you have any news of their whereabouts please contact using the information provided below the images.

A Cocker Spaniel and a Lurcher were picked up by Neighbourhood Wardens on January 22, and have been taken to Stray Aid. Call 03000 260 000.

A Cocker Spaniel and a Lurcher were picked up by Neighbourhood Wardens on January 22, and have been taken to Stray Aid. Call 03000 260 000.

A cat from Sharow is still missing. The cat's name is Mr Pants, He has blue cloudy eyes, and is a slightly deaf. If you have any information call 07485 464 584.

A cat from Sharow is still missing. The cat's name is Mr Pants, He has blue cloudy eyes, and is a slightly deaf. If you have any information call 07485 464 584.

This tortoise shell cat has been found and is at Happy Hedgehogs and small animal rescue, Ramsgill, in Nidderdale. She is 11, neutered, and chipped, and went missing in November 2023.

This tortoise shell cat has been found and is at Happy Hedgehogs and small animal rescue, Ramsgill, in Nidderdale. She is 11, neutered, and chipped, and went missing in November 2023.

Rocco is a neutered male Labradoodle who went missing. Contact Busters Animal SOS Team West Yorkshire in confidence or ring 07931 175135. Owners have offered a reward for the finder.

Rocco is a neutered male Labradoodle who went missing. Contact Busters Animal SOS Team West Yorkshire in confidence or ring 07931 175135. Owners have offered a reward for the finder.

