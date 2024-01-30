IN PICTURES: Have you seen these pets missing from their homes in Ripon and Nidderdale?

Here is a list of family members still missing from their homes in the Nidderdale and Ripon area that would appreciate it if you could take a moments to see if you recognise them, or have any information on their whereabouts.
If you have any news of their whereabouts please contact using the information provided below the images.
1. Spaniel and Lurcher, Ripon, missing
A Cocker Spaniel and a Lurcher were picked up by Neighbourhood Wardens on January 22, and have been taken to Stray Aid. Call 03000 260 000. Photo: Sharon McCrone
2. Black cat, from Sharow - missing
A cat from Sharow is still missing. The cat's name is Mr Pants, He has blue cloudy eyes, and is a slightly deaf. If you have any information call 07485 464 584. Photo: Jessie Peacock
3. Contact Jaq Morrell at Happy hedgehogs and small animal rescue
This tortoise shell cat has been found and is at Happy Hedgehogs and small animal rescue, Ramsgill, in Nidderdale. She is 11, neutered, and chipped, and went missing in November 2023. Photo: Gemma Louise Adams
4. Rocco - Labradoodle, still missing
Rocco is a neutered male Labradoodle who went missing. Contact Busters Animal SOS Team West Yorkshire in confidence or ring 07931 175135. Owners have offered a reward for the finder. Photo: Frances Wright