Hannah Middleton, Jordan Robertson, Alistair porter and Bob Smith of Darley Primary School in 2010
RETRO: 22 brilliant pictures of youngsters across the Harrogate district celebrating World Book Day over the years

We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of children dressed up to celebrate World Book Day.

By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:06pm

It’s World Book Day tomorrow (March 2) and children across the Harrogate district will be dressing up as their favourite characters

To celebrate, we took a look through our archives and found these fantastic pictures from World Book Day throughout the years...

Send in your World Book Day pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

1. RETRO

Grove Road Primary School in 2009

Photo: Graham Schofield

2. RETRO

Grove Road Primary School pupils in 2010

Photo: Marcus Corazzi

3. RETRO

Ripon Cathedral School pupils and teacher Anita Oldham dressed up for World Book Day in 2010

Photo: Marcus Corazzi

4. RETRO

Pupils at King James's School in Knaresborough celebrating World Book Day in 2004

Photo: Alison Raven

Harrogate