RETRO: 22 brilliant pictures of youngsters across the Harrogate district celebrating World Book Day over the years
We took a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of children dressed up to celebrate World Book Day.
By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:06pm
It’s World Book Day tomorrow (March 2) and children across the Harrogate district will be dressing up as their favourite characters
To celebrate, we took a look through our archives and found these fantastic pictures from World Book Day throughout the years...
Send in your World Book Day pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]
Page 1 of 5