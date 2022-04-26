Residential trips make a welcome return to Harrogate Grammar School

The year nine students spent two days at the adventure centre, taking part in an array of activities including mountain biking, Ghyll scrambling, climbing up huge tree trunks and having a go on the low ropes adventure course.

Jake Kempton, Coordinator of Outdoor Learning at Harrogate Grammar School, who led the trip, said: “This year the trip was closer to home and there were lots of benefits to doing it locally as it was more affordable and made it more accessible to a wider range of students.”

“It was freezing cold which made it even more challenging, but I am proud of how all the students got stuck in to the activities.

Harrogate Grammar School students recently enjoyed an action-packed trip to Bewerley Park

“We went down an old lead mine, which was fascinating.

"The team at Bewerley really looked after us and showed us that we’ve got plenty of adventure right here on our doorstep.”

In the evenings, students took part in lots of team games and relaxed in the common room.

For many it was their first residential since primary school, so sleeping in the big dorms with friends was a real highlight for the students.

The success of the trip was clear to see on their return.

Mr Kempton added: “Firstly, spending time with the students helps everyone get to know each other better.

“The power of doing things out of school is hard to measure, but I really do think it shows in their attitude when they come back.

"The experience lifts them and gives them that little bit of confidence.

"The strengths they build on are really important, especially communication and leadership skills.

"It’s healthy to get everyone out of the classroom and have fun together, and for them to make memories within their peer groups.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “Residentials have been a much-missed part of school life, so it is fantastic to hear about all year nines' adventures.