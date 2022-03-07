Police carry out investigation following serious crash in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are seeking for information following a serious crash on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10am on Sunday, March 6 and involved three vehicles on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.
A VW Golf R was travelling from the town centre towards Otley Road and collided with two parked cars.
The vehicle contained a number of passengers and at least one was left unconscious on the road by the driver who is believed to have made off from the scene.
As part of the investigation, North Yorkshire Police would like to appeal to local residents and businesses to check their CCTV systems and ring doorbells around the time of the collision as it may have captured the vehicle, the collision, and anyone making off from the scene shortly afterwards.
Additionally, if anyone has any other information about the incident which may assist police enquiries, get in contact, quoting reference 12220038835