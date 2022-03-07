Police carry out investigation following serious crash in Harrogate

The incident occurred at approximately 3.10am on Sunday, March 6 and involved three vehicles on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

A VW Golf R was travelling from the town centre towards Otley Road and collided with two parked cars.

The vehicle contained a number of passengers and at least one was left unconscious on the road by the driver who is believed to have made off from the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are carrying out an investigation and seeking information following a serious crash in Harrogate on Sunday morning

As part of the investigation, North Yorkshire Police would like to appeal to local residents and businesses to check their CCTV systems and ring doorbells around the time of the collision as it may have captured the vehicle, the collision, and anyone making off from the scene shortly afterwards.