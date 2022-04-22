£200 signing-on bonus for carers jobs at Henshaws in Harrogate at forthcoming recruitment event

Caring roles are available at Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate.

Henshaws Specialist College is looking for more carers to work with its students aged from 16 to 25, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities.

Located on Bogs Lane in Harrogate, it is repeating its successful fast-track event for anyone who wants to consider a career in care or in a clinical role.

Timed to fit around existing employment commitments, the event take place from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, May 7 and attendees are invited to turn up at any time in those hours with their CVs to find out more about the flexible working hours available.

Current carers will be on hand to share their experiences of working at the College.

Carer Ben Gray loves working with the students. He said: I enjoy the challenge of learning what works for each student and supporting them to participate in college life.

"I love celebrating the big and little victories with students and colleagues. Sure, there are challenging moments, but it's worth every second.”

No previous experience in care is necessary as full training will be given.

Successful applicants will receive a starting bonus of £200.

To apply, visit: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/collegejobs/

Henshaws Specialist College care recruitment open event

When: Saturday 7 May 2022

Time: 10am-1pm

Where: Henshaws Specialist College, Bogs Lane, Harrogate, HG1 4ED

Booking: no need to book, turn up at a time to suit you with your CV

About Henshaws Specialist College

Henshaws Specialist College is a transformational place. Through its personalised approach to education, learning and care we empower children and young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.

Whether preparing for employment, making friends or learning to live more independently, it enables its students to make their aspirations possible and goals a reality.

Students follow an individual study programme to develop their independence, communication, personal and social skills.