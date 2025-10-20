Plans submitted for £25 million rebuild of Wetherby school with new classrooms and sports facilities

A high school in Wetherby could get brand new classrooms and sports facilities after plans have been drawn up for a rebuild.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Education is seeking to demolish existing buildings at Wetherby High School and build a three-storey teaching block.

Playing fields and games areas would also be upgraded at the school, one of the oldest in Leeds, if plans can be agreed with the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report said the existing school, which dates back to the 1960s, was in need of modernisation.

Wetherby High School could get brand new classrooms and sports facilities after plans have been drawn up for a rebuild which is expected to cost £25 million

It said: “The main entrance lacks a welcoming atmosphere and is not easily identifiable for visitors or early years pupils.

“Internally, teaching spaces suffer from poor ventilation and frequent overheating due to outdated and inadequate building services infrastructure.”

A feasibility study and public consultation were carried out by the Department for Education, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport England were also consulted on plans for a new playing field and extension of a multi-use games area.

A replacement school building would be a three-storey, U-shaped block, built on school playing fields near the current site.

Plans to rebuild the school, expected to cost £25 million, were first launched in 2021 after concerns were raised over the state of the building.

Pre-application talks were held with the council in 2024 ahead of a full planning application being lodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed rebuild would be carried out by BAM Construction.

The report said the school rebuild would be in keeping with its surroundings in Wetherby Conservation Area.

New parking facilities would include disabled spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

The report said: “The proposal would result in the creation of a more sustainable building for Wetherby High School whilst having no unacceptable impacts.”