New Harrogate head teacher's exciting vision to widen opportunities for pupils

Mr Phil Soutar has taken the helm as Head of Ashville Prep School as the independent institution looks to enrich opportunities for its pupils.

The Harrogate school has joined a new partnership with the Independent Schools Association (ISA), which is expected to bring benefits for the Prep School, as well as Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep for children aged two to five.

The ISA is a body that Mr Soutar knows well – he has been its national Chair for the past year after being elected to the role by more than 600 independent school heads.

Widening opportunities - Mr Phil Soutar, new Head of Ashville Prep School in Harrogate, with some of his pupils. (Picture contributed)

Being part of the ISA, a body committed to promoting educational excellence, will widen opportunities for pupils to take part in regional and national events for sport, art, music and drama at world-leading venues such as London Olympic Park.

Teachers at Ashville Prep School can also look forward to additional resources and opportunities for networking, courses, and professional development.

Mr Soutar, who has dedicated his career to inspiring and nurturing younger pupils from age two to 11, said: “I am immensely proud to become a part of the Ashville family, and thank pupils, parents and colleagues for their warm Yorkshire welcome.

“I look forward to leading the Prep School on the next phase of its development journey and sharing my vision for the year ahead when our focus will centre on optimising creativity, excellence and opportunity for every pupil.”

He added: “Becoming a member of the ISA will help us deliver these aims by opening up a greater range of activities and creative experiences for our children.”

Mr Soutar was previously Head at the prestigious Rosemead Prep School and Nursery in Dulwich, south London.

His more than 20-year career in independent preparatory education has included posts as Deputy Headmaster at Ackworth Junior School, near Pontefract, and Headmaster at St Wystan’s Prep School in Derbyshire.