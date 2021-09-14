Music exam results success for Harrogate School
A group of talented young musicians from a Harrogate Ladies' College and Highfield Prep School hit top marks in their music exams.
A total of 44 pupils from Harrogate Ladies' College and Highfield Prep School achieved significant musical success in the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exams this summer.
The results included four Grade 8 results in piano, piano performance, flute and singing.
Pupils from the school also achieved results in violin, clarinet and singing performance.
Sylvia Brett, Principle of Harrogate Ladies' College, is very proud of what her students have achieved, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said: "Our love of music is a well-established tradition at the school, and our pupils excel in music and performance.
"They are yet another great set of results which reflect the pupils' hard work and dedication, and a tribute to our teaching staff."