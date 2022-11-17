Knaresborough school receives generous donation to help build accessible play area

The Pavers Foundation is a charitable employee-led initiative of family-owned business Pavers and the funding was secured by Gary Gordon, Head of Stores at Pavers, who applied through the charity’s grant scheme.

The Forest School is an educational hub for pupils with special educational needs aged three to 16-years-old and they are currently fundraising for a multi-use games area that is totally accessible for wheelchair users.

The facility will allow the school to offer a wide range of sports on site and play competitive sports all year round.

The Forest School in Knaresborough has received a generous £4,600 donation from the Pavers Foundation

Harrogate heroes honoured at prestigious awards ceremony

Gary Gordon said: “I have supported the school in their fundraising by attending the school fairs and plan to run in the Knaresborough bed race this year.

"This cause is very important to me personally, as my sister-in-law has worked as assistant head at the school for the last nine years and I am grateful to be able to help them towards their fundraising goals.”

Natalie Sargeson, assistant headteacher at The Forest School, added: “Thank you so much for this grant money, the final part of our development will really help to improve our school field games area and help to ensure it can be enjoyed all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pavers Foundation has donated over £1.4million to date and continues to make a difference with every pair, donating to hundreds of charities and causes which operate in areas of health, education and community.