We take a look at 19 snaps of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and WetherbyWe take a look at 19 snaps of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby
IN PICTURES: Here are 20 more snaps of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby

Year 6 pupils across the Harrogate district are saying goodbye to their classmates and teachers as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:48 BST

To mark the occasion, the Harrogate Advertiser series invited all primary school from across the district to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was available to buy in the 20 July edition of our newspaper.

If you missed it and would like to order a copy, call our newspaper sales team on 0844 2920216.

Follifoot Church of England Primary School

1. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Follifoot Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School

2. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

3. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School Photo: Submitted

North Stainley Church of England Primary School

4. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

North Stainley Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

