News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
We take a look at 25 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and WetherbyWe take a look at 25 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby
We take a look at 25 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby

IN PICTURES: Here are 25 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby

Year 6 pupils across the Harrogate district are saying goodbye to their classmates and teachers as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

To mark the occasion, the Harrogate Advertiser series invited all primary school from across the district to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which is available to buy in the 20 July edition of our newspaper.

If you missed it and would like to order a copy, call our newspaper sales team on 0844 2920216.

Beckwithshaw Primary School

1. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Beckwithshaw Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Aspin Park Academy

2. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Aspin Park Academy Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Belmont Grosvenor School

3. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Belmont Grosvenor School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings' Church of England Primary School

4. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2023

Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings' Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:HarrogateWetherbyRiponKnaresborough