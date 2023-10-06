IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos of new primary school starters from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby
It's that time of year again - children are back in the classroom after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the very first time.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this week’s edition (Thursday, October 5) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.
