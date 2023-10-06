News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos of new primary school starters from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby

It's that time of year again - children are back in the classroom after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the very first time.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this week’s edition (Thursday, October 5) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School

1. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

Highfield Prep School

2. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Highfield Prep School Photo: Submitted

Meadowside Academy

3. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Meadowside Academy Photo: Submitted

Rossett Acre Primary School

4. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Rossett Acre Primary School Photo: Submitted

