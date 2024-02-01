The breakfast scheme serves up toast each morning during a ten minute period where the children relax and share how they feel each day.

If children have negative feelings, however small, there is care on hand if they wish to talk it through with an adult so they can start their learning day free of anxiety.

The children said the scheme has had a positive impact on how they feel, with the majority saying they ‘feel happy about having the chance to talk’ and feel safer beause there is an adult who is happy to listen, if they need it.

Take a look at years 4, 5, and 6 who really enjoyed getting their picture taken with their toast for the newspaper.

1 . Glasshouses Community Primary School The students were asked what they thought about having the chance to talk about their feelings each day. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

2 . Glasshouses Community Primary School Some pupils said they really enjoy the chance to have a slice of toast if they accidentally missed breakfast. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Jack, at Glasshouses Community Primary School Several children said that it made them feel like they could achieve more at school. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales