National uncertainty has surrounded post-pandemic GCSE results, as overall pass rates fell due to a return to pre-covid grading schemes.

Mr Webb said: “I am delighted so many of our GCSE students have done so well this year.

“Our year group has worked through adversity and disruption to achieve a strong set of results which now allow them to access their chosen pathway for further study.

Theo Kendrick and Daniel Brown collect their GCSE results with pride

“My thanks as always to their teaching staff who have supported them so well.”

Five Ripon Grammar students have shared their ambitions for the future, and spoken about the hard work it took to achieve the results which will take them into the next stages of professional development.

Oliver Kitso, a gifted rugby player who has represented his county, achieved the results he needed and will go on to study history, politics and biology at A-level.

Ripon Grammar students Will Bellaries, Oliver Kitso and Holly Maisey are delighted with their GCSE results after years of hard work pays off.

He plays for Harrogate Rugby Club in addition to representing North Yorkshire.

He said: “I’ve had to juggle my school studies with playing rugby for school and club, in addition to training sessions for the North Yorkshire rugby development programme, which meant I got to play for my county.

“I’m relieved that all the hard work and stress of the past few years has really paid off.”

Talented pianist, Will Bellaries, also achieved top results and plans to study mathematics at university following A-levels in maths and music.

He said:“I found juggling extracurricular activities like music and the Duke of Edinburgh award in and out of school chaotic.”

“I’d like to play some advanced repertoire, and perform in an orchestra on viola one day.”

Daniel Brown, a tennis player making an impression, aims to establish a career in sport after achieving his desired results.

The 16-year-old, who coaches at Ripon Tennis Centre and plays for the U18s, juggled training up to five hours a week with his studies, in addition to cycling, swimming and badminton.

He said: “I have had to create a strong schedule to maintain my high sports activities, especially my tennis, which I intend to take a long way in the future.”

Star performer Holly Maisey was delighted with her GCSE results and dreams of a career on stage.

Holly will study art, geography and psychology at A-level whilst planning to pursue a career in musical theatre in London.

She said:“I was so pleased when I opened my results to find I got back into Ripon Grammar School and that the hard work during this tough year paid off.

.“Now one of my main ambitions is to pursue my interest in musical theatre.

Once I have been to university, I would love to perform on stage.”

Finally, Ripon Cathedral choral scholar Theo Kendrick, a talented singer, is on track for a career in music after gaining the GCSE grades he needs.

The Ripon student will go on to study music, business and religious studies at A-level.