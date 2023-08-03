News you can trust since 1836
An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent has opened at Newby Hall near Ripon

The exhibition is curated by Orlando Compton, whose family owns Newby Hall, together with Zimbabwean sculptors Dudzai Mushawepwere and Matthew Nakhawale who are artists in residence at Newby until September.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Aug 2023
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:21 BST

Now in its 16th year at Newby Hall, the Matombo outdoor sculpture exhibition will be on display in the award-winning gardens and open to the public until September 30, or by appointment.

Featuring the work of renowned and emerging artists from all over Zimbabwe, the sculptures by solo artists, community workshops and co-operatives are all available to purchase.

Zimbabwean sculptors Dudzai Mushawepwere and Matthew Nakhawale in an exhibition at Newby Hall curated by Orlando ComptonZimbabwean sculptors Dudzai Mushawepwere and Matthew Nakhawale in an exhibition at Newby Hall curated by Orlando Compton
As well as being able to watch both artists demonstrate how the sculptures are created, visitors can get hands-on and join a workshop to learn sculpting skills under the watchful eye of the experts.

Orlando Compton said: “The Matombo sculpture exhibition at Newby is always popular with our visitors.

“After an extensive tour of Zimbabwe seeking out unusual artworks, we’re delighted to be showcasing sculpture that highlights the rich artistic culture of the Shona people and the country.”

Newby Hall and gardens is open seven days a week 11am-5.30pm during North Yorkshire school holidays.

Adults £18.00, children (4-15 years) £15.00, children (2-3 years) £5. Children under 2 are free.

The admission price includes entry into the sculpture exhibition and to the gardens, including the adventure playground, dollshouse exhibition and Gyles Brandreth’s Teddy Bear Collection in the Bear House.

For more information visit www.newbyhall.com and www.matombo.com.

