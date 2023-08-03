An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent has opened at Newby Hall near Ripon

Now in its 16th year at Newby Hall, the Matombo outdoor sculpture exhibition will be on display in the award-winning gardens and open to the public until September 30, or by appointment.

Featuring the work of renowned and emerging artists from all over Zimbabwe, the sculptures by solo artists, community workshops and co-operatives are all available to purchase.

Zimbabwean sculptors Dudzai Mushawepwere and Matthew Nakhawale in an exhibition at Newby Hall curated by Orlando Compton

As well as being able to watch both artists demonstrate how the sculptures are created, visitors can get hands-on and join a workshop to learn sculpting skills under the watchful eye of the experts.

Orlando Compton said: “The Matombo sculpture exhibition at Newby is always popular with our visitors.

“After an extensive tour of Zimbabwe seeking out unusual artworks, we’re delighted to be showcasing sculpture that highlights the rich artistic culture of the Shona people and the country.”

Newby Hall and gardens is open seven days a week 11am-5.30pm during North Yorkshire school holidays.

Adults £18.00, children (4-15 years) £15.00, children (2-3 years) £5. Children under 2 are free.

The admission price includes entry into the sculpture exhibition and to the gardens, including the adventure playground, dollshouse exhibition and Gyles Brandreth’s Teddy Bear Collection in the Bear House.