Hundreds of children across Harrogate district take part in latest Walk to School Day

A total of 30 primary and secondary schools took part last Friday on a day which saw hundreds of pupils and their parents walk, cycle, scoot or take public transport to get from home to class.

Organised by non-partisan pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate, the current academic year has already seen 57 different schools from across the Harrogate district participate in the half-termly event.

Sarah Bissett, Zero Carbon Harrogate's Event Coordinator, said: “Young people’s ongoing dedication for this long-term initiative of encouraging sustainable transportation choices is heart-warming to witness.

A parent and pupil from Highfield School taking part in Zero Carbon Harrogate's Walk to School Day

“We are so grateful to every young person, family and school who participates in Walk to School Day.”

As not all families in the area can fully eliminate car usage, the event also welcomes car-sharing and offers a ‘park and stride’ option - parking further from the school gate than usual and then walking the rest of the journey.

Birstwith Church of England Primary School proved the district’s Zero Hero primary school winners this time with an impressive 89% of pupils taking part.

Pupils from Birstwith Church of England Primary School taking part in Zero Carbon Harrogate's Walk to School Day

The runners-up were Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School and Meadowside Academy in Knaresborough , both with 84%.

Highfield School in Harrogate was the most improved school for participation, seeing a 20% increase in uptake.

Harrogate District Walk to School Day will return on Friday, July 1, continuing its mission of reducing the district’s carbon emissions, tackling traffic congestion, and boosting physical and