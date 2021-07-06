High school proms goes ahead

Most secondary schools have cancelled the traditional leaving parties for Year 11 and 13 because of covid regulations on indoor events, set out by the government.

But a spokesman for the Hallfield Lane school said they took the decision to hold the event in the school hall and field.

“A mammoth effort by the whole staff team saw the school hall transformed into a seaside theme,” said a spokesman.

“It was festooned with balloons and lights, homemade six-foot-tall ice cream cones and a coconut shy.

“The pupils were greeted with candy floss, mocktails and leas followed up with hog roast, halal chicken and vegetarian lasagne.

“The tinkle of the ice cream van culminated the culinary feast.”

The school praised pupils and their parents.

“The evening couldn’t have been any better and the response from pupils and parents was amazing.

“Everyone was so grateful that the event had gone ahead.

“The warmth of reactions from pupils to staff, but also to each other was heart-warming.

“The biggest cheers of the evening went to the Prom King and Queen, who spent the rest of the evening in their crowns.”