High number of children secure first choice secondary school across North Yorkshire

In September 2024, 6,130 North Yorkshire pupils are transferring to secondary school.

A total of 90.11 per cent secured their first preference with 95.82 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place for September 2024 receiving an offer from North Yorkshire Council for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am pleased that we have increased the number of young people allocated their first preference secondary school in North Yorkshire.

“We continue to work hard to ensure our secondary schools have the capacity to meet the demand for places and we are proud of our education record which strives to give every child the best start in life.”

Last year a total of 89.84 per cent parents and carers in North Yorkshire gained their first preference. Meanwhile, nationally 82.6 per cent of applicants received an offer of their first choice school, down from 83.3 per cent a year earlier in 2022.

Within North Yorkshire, parents of Year 6 children can preference up to five schools on their common application form. This year, the majority of parents made full use of the opportunity to select up to five schools.

For children currently in Year 5 who are due to start secondary school in September 2025, parents and carers will be able to apply from September 12, 2024, and are urged to make use of the opportunity to list five school preferences on the form.