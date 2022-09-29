Harrogate's Saltergate School earns 'Good' Ofsted rating four years on from 'Requires Improvement'

In October 2018, Saltergate Community Junior School, which has provision for children aged two to 11, was given an Ofsted rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the school was determined not to let that get in the way.

It says it has taken great strides in ensuring that each area of the curriculum is delivered “in an engaging and successful way for all students”, as well as supporting the wellbeing of the school community.

Saltergate Schools Head Joanne Hall with two of the pupils.

And the school is delighted with the findings of Ofsted inspectors who visited the Junior School in June, awarding an overall rating of Good, while Personal Development earned an Outstanding.

Good ratings were also given to the junior school’s quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management.

Ofsted said pupils were happy to attend school and that “many pupils say there is nothing they would change about their ‘amazing’ school.

"Staff say that leaders are always ready to provide professional and personal support.

"They are rightly proud to work at this school.”

Saltergate School’s Headteacher, Joanne Hall, who was appointed after the retirement of Linda Mortimer, said: “I feel very lucky to be leading such a special school community and to be able to build upon the work achieved so far by Mrs Mortimer and the staff team.

“This successful inspection is thanks to all of our staff at Saltergate in both the infant and the junior schools as we all work closely together for the benefit of our children.

"Our infant school will be inspected at some point in the near future and we hope that Ofsted will be equally impressed.”

Mrs Hall said the school is inclusive, imaginative and innovative, working hard to bring new opportunities in the most creative ways to prepare children for their future, while leading the way with our trailblazing plans, offering children unique experiences to enhance their early and primary years.