Cost of Living help: see which Yorkshire Water customers will get £70 paid into their accounts

Customers on the water authority’s social tariffs will receive an automatic account payment of over £70, to help with the cost of living increase.

While average water bills have stayed the same throughout the year, other utility bills have seen sharp increases.

More than 45,000 Yorkshire Water customers will automatically receive the payment, which will be applied directly to their account.

Customers will not need to contact Yorkshire Water in order to receive the payment.

The payment is part of a series of initiatives the water company is introducing in response to the increasing cost of living – it recently announced a £115m pot of support for struggling households.

Yorkshire Water currently has five financial support schemes that help customers struggling to pay their bill.

Those already on the company’s social tariffs, WaterSure and WaterSupport, will be eligible for the £70 payment.

The company estimates that there could be up to an additional 200,000 low-income households in Yorkshire could be eligible for help via its WaterSure or WaterSupport.

Those applying from September will receive the £70 payment pro-rata for the remainder of the year.

Angie Markham–Nock, customer support manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We don’t want our customers to worry about paying their next bill – our financial support schemes are there to help and can provide some relief to those who need it.”