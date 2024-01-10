News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Theatre chief hails 'extraordinary' effort as curtain gets set to fall on 'best ever panto'

The boss of Harrogate Theatre has praised the “extraordinary efforts” of his panto team after critics and fans hailed this year’s five-star production as the greatest ever.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
There’s just days to go until Dick Whittington ends a run that began in late November and has seen as many as 1,000 people buy tickets each day for a family-friendly, homegrown production starring legendary panto funnyman Tim Stedman.

As tickets for this week’s remaining panto shows are snapped up by enthusiastic audiences - Sunday’s final curtain call is a sell-out already – Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown said the feedback had been “universally phenomenal”.

"Dick Whittington 2023/4 is one of the best pantomimes I have worked on in the 20 years I've been at Harrogate Theatre.

"The feedback has been universally phenomenal" - This year's Harrogate Theatre panto Dick Whittington ends its run this weekend. (Picture contributed)"The feedback has been universally phenomenal" - This year's Harrogate Theatre panto Dick Whittington ends its run this weekend. (Picture contributed)
"The feedback has been universally phenomenal.

"I'd like to thank panto director Marcus Romer and the whole team for their extraordinary efforts."

