Harrogate Theatre chief hails 'extraordinary' effort as curtain gets set to fall on 'best ever panto'

The boss of Harrogate Theatre has praised the “extraordinary efforts” of his panto team after critics and fans hailed this year’s five-star production as the greatest ever.

There’s just days to go until Dick Whittington ends a run that began in late November and has seen as many as 1,000 people buy tickets each day for a family-friendly, homegrown production starring legendary panto funnyman Tim Stedman.

As tickets for this week’s remaining panto shows are snapped up by enthusiastic audiences - Sunday’s final curtain call is a sell-out already – Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown said the feedback had been “universally phenomenal”.

"Dick Whittington 2023/4 is one of the best pantomimes I have worked on in the 20 years I've been at Harrogate Theatre.

"The feedback has been universally phenomenal.