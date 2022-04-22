Harrogate Soroptimist International members support for Trussell Trust’s Campaign to Stop UK Hunger

The club registered the Soroptimist Striders as a team to join others throughout the UK this month to race against hunger by completing a 5K run/walk.

Club president Val Hills, three members and two partners took part in walking from Bilton Junction along the old railway track to Ripley Castle.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District members take a break from their fundraising efforts on Nidd Viaduct.

President Val Hills said “Food and energy poverty is affecting the lives of more and more people, particularly single parent families.

"We support our local food banks and also the important work the Trussell Trust is doing in campaigning to ‘Stop Hunger in the UK.’

"The Trust ensures families don’t go hungry by seeding Food Banks like Harrogate.

"It has seen the demand increase from 200,000 parcels ten years ago to more than two million last year. “

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.

For more information about Soroptimism please search:

Web site: sigbi.org/harrogate

Twitter: @soroptimist80

Facebook: @soroptimist80