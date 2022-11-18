Harrogate school pupils given rare insight by England team’s karate coach

Harrogate visit - Sensei Ady Gray with a number of Ashville Prep School pupils.

During the assembly at Harrogate’s Ashville Prep School, Ady Gray, one of the country’s leading martial arts instructors, gave an overview of the sport he has been teaching for more than 25 years.

And he also revealed how he brought the England team to Ripon for an all-important training camp ahead of this year’s Commonwealth Championships.

Japanese for ‘empty hand’, karate, he said, is taught and learned in a dojo.

For Sensei Gray, a dojo is wherever he does his training, and at home that is more often than not the kitchen.

That morning, it was Ashville Prep School hall.

Sensei Gray, who has a karate school in Ripon, showed a video of the England squad visiting the city, where they were not only put through their paces in rigorous training sessions, but also had time to meet the Mayor of Ripon and visit Ripon Cathedral.

The Ashville pupils heard that at the competition, the 18-strong English team won six gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Sensei Gray then had the difficult task of picking just five for the World Championships.

Instead of sulking and being upset at not being selected, Sensei Gray said the disappointment only made them stronger as they knew they had to work even harder to win a place.

He finished the assembly by teaching the pupils a karate bow, at the same time as saying ‘Oss’, which means to be determined and never give up.

Ashville Prep School Head Asa Firth said: "It was extremely interesting to hear about his long association with karate and the English team’s success.

“A number of our pupils are taking karate lessons, so it was great for them to meet someone who has reached an incredibly high level.

"They also learned important lessons about self-discipline, respect and how disappointment can help to make you stronger.”