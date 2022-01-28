Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2% rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26% in a week in Northern Ireland and 20% in the South East of England but down by 21% in Scotland and 15% in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk

1. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 1430.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 5.6% from the week before

2. Ripon North & West This neighbourhood had 1349.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 25.8% from the week before

3. Ripon South & East This neighbourhood had 1343.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 30.8% from the week before

4. Saltergate This neighbourhood had 1335.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 11.0% from the week before