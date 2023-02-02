Harrogate school awarded funding from Wolfson Foundation to help refurbish sixth form science labs

This is the second time that Harrogate Grammar School has been awarded a Wolfson Foundation Award.

The first award, five years ago, was used to enhance and develop the main school’s Science laboratory facilities and this second award, for the Sixth Form Science facilities, is testament to the increased depth and breadth of the BTEC and A Level Science courses on offer at the school.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent charity with a focus on research and education.

Its aim is to support civil society by investing in excellent projects in science, health, heritage, humanities and the arts.

In its latest funding round, the Wolfson Foundation has awarded over £2 million to organisations in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The school’s bid for the Sixth Form highlighted ambitions to enhance facilities and create effective spaces, to deliver all practical elements across the Science qualifications.

The bid also shared the vision to make a positive impact, encouraging continued development for future generations studying Science at Sixth Form and beyond, which is supported by the introduction of the BTEC Applied Science and BTEC Medical Science qualifications.

David Robson, Assistant Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School who was pivotal in the funding application, said; “I’m delighted that this award will aid the enhancement of our Science facilities in Sixth Form, leading to a more engaging teaching environment.

"Flexible spaces will enable more effective delivery of the suite of Science qualifications.”Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “It is an honour to receive this funding, recognising our vision to create greater access to modern teaching spaces.

"The plans facilitate effective teaching of both theory and practical elements across the Science qualifications”.